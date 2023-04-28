A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The California Highway Patrol continued Friday to investigate the death of a pedestrian walking on Interstate 15 in Kensington.

At approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, the male was walking within the northbound traffic lanes of I-15 south of Adams Avenue, when a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a Lakeside man, struck him.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old driver of the Chevrolet did not sustain injuries and was not suspected to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

At this time, it is unknown if the pedestrian had been using drugs and/or alcohol. A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Multiple lanes on I-15 were closed, for approximately two hours, during the on-scene investigation.

Witnesses or others who may have been involved in the incident are asked to contact CHP Officer D. Garcia at (858) 293-6000. The cause and sequence of events remain under investigation by the CHP.