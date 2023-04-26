Clothes and blood at the scene of Monday’s shooting. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man who was shot by a California Highway Patrol officer earlier this week after he allegedly charged at the lawman with a knife on Interstate 805 in Lincoln Park pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that include assault on a police officer.

Jose Manuel Murillo Jr., 28, is accused of pulling over behind an officer who had stopped a different driver on northbound Interstate 805 at Imperial Avenue at about 7:45 a.m. Monday.

According to the CHP, the officer saw Murillo was holding a knife. Murillo then allegedly exited his vehicle and charged at the officer while holding the blade, prompting the officer to open fire. The shooting led to a shutdown of all northbound lanes until early Monday afternoon.

The name of the officer has not been released, but the CHP said he has been with the department for over five years.

Murillo was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and entered his pleas from a hospital bed Wednesday afternoon. He will be booked into county jail without bail once he is discharged from the hospital.

Along with the assault count, Murillo is charged with brandishing a weapon and resisting arrest. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to five years in state prison.

City News Service contributed to this article.