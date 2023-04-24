A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A pursuit that led to a shooting involving the California Highway Patrol prompted the shutdown of all northbound lanes of Interstate 805 near Imperial Avenue, but it was unclear if there were any injuries.

Just after 8 a.m., motorists were being detoured off the northbound freeway at Imperial Avenue, according to Caltrans.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed that one person was taken into custody on the freeway, and shots were fired. The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately known, according to the SDPD.

–City News Service