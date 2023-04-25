Bags of fentanyl pills. Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration

A San Diego man who took part in the sale of fentanyl-laced pills that led to a woman’s overdose death was sentenced this week to 10 years in federal prison.

Jonathan Miguel Lopez, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in the sale of pills to 23-year-old Sherie Gil, who was found dead Sept. 30, 2021, inside the bathroom of a San Diego office building.

Prosecutors say an examination of Gil’s cell phone showed she bought the pills one day before her death from Lopez’s co-defendant, Jaimee Ashley Koryn. Koryn also pleaded guilty and was sentenced in February to 10 years and 10 months in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the pills were part of a larger supply of pills that Lopez and Koryn were selling.

U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in a statement, “This young woman’s death serves as another terrible reminder of the ongoing devastation inflicted by counterfeit fentanyl pills.”

City News Service contributed to this article.