The 2 milligrams of fentanyl shown here are enough to kill a person. Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administraion

A San Diego woman who sold fentanyl that caused another woman’s overdose death was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 11 years in federal prison.

Jaimee Ashley Koryn, 34, pleaded guilty to a distribution of fentanyl count for selling pills to 23-year-old Sherie Gil, who was found dead Sept. 30, 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Koryn sold Gil pills one day before Gil’s body was discovered inside the bathroom of a San Diego office building.

The women had texted each other several times in the days leading up to Gil’s death regarding drug sales, according to prosecutors.

Koryn was arrested at her home about a week later. She was sentenced Wednesday to 130 months in custody.

U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in a statement, “The loss of yet another young life serves as a reminder of the ongoing devastation inflicted by fentanyl counterfeit pills.”

City News Service contributed to this article.