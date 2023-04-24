A Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

The body of a 40-year-old man believed to have been killed at a South Bay hotel turned up in eastern San Diego County over the weekend, authorities reported Monday.

Jesse Valdez of Imperial Beach, who had been reported missing April 7, was found dead in Jamul on Saturday, according to police.

Investigators believe that Valdez was slain at a hotel in the 300 block of Broadway in Chula Vista, Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Two suspects have been jailed in connection with the alleged homicide.

Jorge Gilberto Rodriguez, 35, was already in custody on an unrelated charge when he was booked last week on suspicion of murder in the case. An alleged accomplice, 36-year-old Ally Marie Mistone, was arrested Saturday.

Police have released no suspected motive.