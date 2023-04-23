A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was declared dead in a three-vehicle traffic collision Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 near northbound state Route 76 in the Bonsall area.

The 3:13 p.m. Sunday crash involved a black pickup truck, white Tesla and a black sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup overturned and landed on its roof and the black sedan was smoking, per the CHP.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene at 3:37 p.m., the CHP reported. It was unclear which vehicle the deceased person had been in.

There was no immediate report of any other injuries.

City News Service contributed to this article.