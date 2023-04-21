Logan Claiborne. Photo via @SDSheriff Twitter

A missing 14-year-old North County boy was found in Fallbrook this week after he told authorities he had been thrown from his horse on a trail.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday the communications center of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding the missing boy, Logan Claiborne, who had not returned home after he went horseback riding near the horse trails off of Ricks Ranch Road and McNally Road in Valley Center, said Lt. Aaron Meleen.

The boy’s parents began searching the area where their son went riding and found his horse but did not find Logan, according to Meleen.

Deputies from Valley Center Sheriff’s Substation, members of the department’s Search and Rescue Unit, personnel from Cal Fire San Diego and the members of the public joined the search.

Just before 8 p.m. authorities received a call from a member of the public stating Logan had been seen at a convenience store in the 4700 block of Pala Road in Fallbrook. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition and later reunited with his family, Meleen said.

City News Service contributed to this article.