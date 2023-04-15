San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

A pedestrian struck and killed by a North County Transit District Coaster train was a high school student in town for spring break, according to reports.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Transit Enforcement Unit were called at approximately 7:24 p.m. Tuesday to the tracks south of Tamarack Avenue where they found the victim, said Sgt. Jason King.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles Times, citing the San Diego County Medical Examiners Office, reported that the victim was Ryan Times, 18. The paper said he attended Loyola High School, all-boys Jesuit Catholic college prep school in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union area.

The Loyola baseball player, who was to graduate this year, had been in the county for spring break, according to the outlet.

The publication also shared a release from Times’ school: “The Loyola community is heartbroken at the passing of Ryan Times ’23 due to an accident. Please respect his family’s need for privacy as they go through this time of immense sadness. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Times family, his teammates and the entire school.”