A North County Transit District COASTER train. File photo courtesy of the agency

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a North County Transit District Coaster train in Carlsbad, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Transit Enforcement Unit were called at approximately 7:24 p.m. Tuesday to the train tracks south of Tamarack Avenue where they found the victim, said Sgt. Jason King.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the sheriff’s department non-emergency line at 858-565-5200 or to remain anonymous San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477