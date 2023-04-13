A pedestrian was badly hurt Thursday in a hit-and-run at a Little Italy intersection, authorities reported. Photo courtesy via OnScene.TV

The 32-year-old woman was crossing Columbia Street in a crosswalk about 6:15 a.m. when a gray four-door Nissan Frontier pickup struck her as the driver was making a left turn onto the roadway from westbound Hawthorne Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the unidentified motorist, described only as male, continued driving and left the area, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

–City News Service