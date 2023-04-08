The black Lexus that is believed to have hit and injured two pedestrians in Ocean Beach. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego police

San Diego police asked for help Saturday in identifying the vehicle that struck and seriously injured two pedestrians in Ocean Beach.

The victims, a male and female, both 31, were outside a rental car at about 5:43 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Greene Street, just south of West Point Loma Boulevard.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on Greene struck the victims and their car. The driver fled the

scene, continuing eastbound on Greene towards Ebers Street.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a black older model Lexus sedan, possibly an LS400, with damage to its right side, including missing the passenger side mirror and windshield

wiper.

Both pedestrians were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the

vehicle is asked to call the police’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7823 or San Diego Crime

Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.