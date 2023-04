San Diego police car. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two pedestrians suffered serious injuries Friday evening in a hit-and-run in Ocean Beach.

The victims, one male and one female, were struck about 5:40 p.m. near Ebers and Greene streets, just south of West Point Loma Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

There was no immediate description of the hit-and-run driver nor the vehicle that hit the pedestrians, Officer Jacob Lindgren said.

– City News Service