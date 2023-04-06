A Border Patrol agent in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, where the allleged crime occurred. Courtesy CBP

A man who allegedly sexually abused a teen-aged undocumented immigrant has been indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Cecilio Jimenez-Bautista, 26, is accused of acting as a “foot guide” for the unaccompanied girl and other Mexican citizens as they came into the country from Tijuana last June.

Federal prosecutors say Jimenez-Bautista and his brother, Alexander Jimenez-Bautista, 20, led the group through the Otay Mountain Wilderness area.

Over the course of three days, the older man allegedly “repeatedly isolated the girl, 17, from the group” and “ultimately used her fear of him to cause her to engage in sex with him, causing her serious bodily injury,” prosecutors said.

The group was eventually arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents near Otay Lakes Road.

Both brothers are charged for their roles as alleged foot guides, while Cecilio Jimenez-Bautista is additionally charged with abusive sexual contact and sexual abuse by fear, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

– City News Service