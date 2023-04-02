A DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista in 2022. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Chula Vista police said Sunday that they arrested two drivers during a weekend DUI checkpoint.

More than 2,200 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, in the 600 block of E. Street, from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

While screening 980 of the cars and trucks, officers conducted five field sobriety tests. They arrested one motorist on suspicion of driving while drunk and another suspected of driving while using a drug.

They also issued 26 citations, including 20 to unlicensed drivers or those with suspended licenses, and impounded six vehicles.

The next DUI checkpoint will be held later this month, according to the department.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.