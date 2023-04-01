A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

The Chula Vista Police Department announced plans for a DUI checkpoint somewhere in the South Bay city on Saturday night.

Officers will be stopping drivers from 6:30 p.m. to midnight to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment.

The location of the checkpoint was not revealed, but police said it would be chosen based on previous DUI-related crashes.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Officer Brian Carter said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.