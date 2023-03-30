A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries in Miramar after he was ejected from his motorcycle, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

Just before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was riding his Yamaha motorcycle westbound near the 9600 block of Miramar Road when he did not slow down and collided with a Tesla in front of him, causing the him to be ejected from the bike, according to police.

After the collision, it was learned the rider of the Yamaha suffered multiple fractures, according to authorities.

The driver of the Tesla, a 21-year-old woman, did not suffer any injuries, according to police.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division was investigating the collision.