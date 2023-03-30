San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities on Thursday released the name of an infant who died three days after being found suffering from grievous injuries allegedly inflicted by her father.

Patrol officers, responding to a March 18 report of a baby who had stopped breathing, found 7-week-old Genevieve Santillanes in medical distress at a University City townhouse in the 3700 block of La Jolla Village Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took her to Rady Children’s Hospital, where she died March 21.

The girl’s father, Jaime Santillanes, 37, of San Diego, was arrested the next day on suspicion of causing her death.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was determined the infant had sustained serious traumatic internal injuries that were indicative of physical child abuse,” Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

After interviewing witnesses, analyzing evidence and conferring with medical personnel trained in recognizing abuse-related trauma, detectives determined that the baby’s death appeared to be “a tragic (case) where (her) father inflicted the fatal injuries,” the lieutenant said.

Santillanes has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault on a child causing death. He faces up to 25 years to life in state prison if convicted, according to prosecutors.

He is being held in county jail pending a bail-review hearing scheduled for next month.

– City News Service