Street entrance to San Diego Central jail. Courtesy sheriff’s department

A suspect was behind bars Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left a 67-year-old man dead two years ago in a neighborhood near Mount Miguel High School.

John David Lopez, 56, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of gunning down David Martinez of San Diego on April 15, 2021, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire about 5:30 p.m. that day found Martinez lying in the roadway in the 1500 block of Presioca Street in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. He died at the scene.

What prompted the deadly shooting remains unknown.

“At this stage of the investigation, the nature of the relationship between Lopez and the victim is unclear,” sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Jarjura said Wednesday morning. “The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation.”

Lopez was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

–City News Service