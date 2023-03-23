Oceanside Fire Department ambulance. Courtesy of Oceanside Fire Department.

A teenage girl was in the hospital after being rescued from the San Luis Rey River in Oceanside after she jumped from the Douglas Drive Bridge, the Oceanside Fire Department reported Thursday.

Just before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses saw the girl jump from the bridge, which is about 35 feet high, according to the OFD.

When crews arrived a few minutes later, they located the victim standing waist deep in swift moving water, according to fire officials.

Swift Water Teams from the Oceanside Lifeguard Division along with Cal Fire helped the girl out of the water, but rescuers were concerned about effects from being in the cold, according to officials.

The teenager was taken to a hospital by paramedics for medical treatment and warming measures, according to the department.