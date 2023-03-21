An lifeguard places a beach closure notice. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Due to rainy weather, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality has issued Tuesday’s beach management actions.

DEHQ has issued a General Rain Advisory for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent

rainfall. Beachgoers are advised that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria

levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks,

rivers, and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness.

Water contacts such as swimming, surfing, and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event.

On-going Beach Management Actions

Advisory – Children’s Pool in La Jolla, Campland, Crown Cove, and Buccaneer Beach

The above beaches remain under advisory. Beach goers are advised that bacteria levels

have exceeded State health standards and may cause illness.

Closure – Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand, and Coronado Shorelines

The ocean shoreline from the International Border through the northern end of the Coronado shoreline will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information please visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073.