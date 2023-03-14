A California Highway Patrol officer outside his cruiser. Courtesy OnScene.TV

An 18-year-old Campo man was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in hit a highway center divider near the community of Pine Valley, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday.

Officers responded at 11:22 p.m. Monday to Old Highway 80 and Sunrise Highway, where they found the vehicle blocking the right lane of the highway, according to the CHP.

The 2000 Toyota Camry he was driving crashed into a rock embankment, which caused the vehicle to partially overturn, the CHP said in a statement.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

Updated at 12:30 p.m. March 14, 2023

–City News Service