Rescuers with victims of the capsized panga boat. Courtesy OnScene.TV

At least eight migrants drowned late Saturday when one of two panga boats capsized in fog off Black’s Beach, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said Sunday.

The search for survivors began around 11:30 p.m. with San Diego Lifeguards, the Border Patrol, Coast Guard and other agencies assisting in the effort.

However, officials said the rescue efforts were stymied because boats and helicopters couldn’t operate in the heavy fog.

A videographer at the scene said that for several hours the bodies of men women were recovered from the surf and beach.

As many as 18 migrants were thought to have been aboard the two boats.

Officials said further information would be released at a news conference on Sunday morning.

Migrants seeking to enter the United States have increasingly turned to boats because of Trump-era renovations to the border wall in the San Diego area.

Updated at 8:45 a.m., Sunday, March 12, 2023

OnScene.TV contributed to this article.