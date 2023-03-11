San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities on Saturday released the name of the man who died last week following a stabbing near a San Ysidro gas station.

San Diego police identified the victim as Manuel Omar Rico Arellano, 42, of Mexico.

Officers found the man with at least one stab wound to his chest just after 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard. Arellano died at a hospital less than an hour later.

Police say Arrellano was stabbed at a vacant building in the 100 block of Center Street before he walked to the gas station parking lot.

According to the police, detectives learned Arrellano was with a group of people at the vacant building “when he was apparently stabbed by the suspect without provocation.”

Officers arrested Hector Alcantara, 32, of San Diego at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the San Ysidro Point of Entry pedestrian gate. They booked him San Diego County Jail on one count of murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– Staff and wire reports