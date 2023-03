A man was stabbed to death Wednesday near a gas station in San Ysidro. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A man was stabbed to death Wednesday near a gas station in San Ysidro.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. San Ysidro Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

It was unclear if the victim died at the scene or at a hospital.

–City News Service