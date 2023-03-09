Jacqueline Ma. Image from 2022 Teacher of the Year presentation

A National City teacher jailed for allegedly committing lewd and lascivious acts on a 13-year-old student was taken into custody again Thursday on suspicion of additional crimes.

Jacqueline Ma, 34, once honored as a county “Teacher of the Year” for her work at Lincoln Acres Elementary School, was out on bail when detectives took her into custody for the second time in four days, according to the National City Police Department.

The police announced the unspecified allegations against Ma in a prepared statement, describing them only as “additional felony charges.”

The initial accusations came to light Monday, when a parent of one of Ma’s ex-pupils contacted police to report that the teen had been having “an inappropriate relationship” with her, police said. Officials, however, declined to disclose further details.

“The National City Police Department will not be releasing any additional information about this case, as the victim is a minor and the investigation is ongoing,” officials said in the statement.

– City News Service