The Nissan’s smashed windshield after the collision in Kensington. Credit: OnScene.TV

A car struck a pedestrian on a Kensington-area roadway Wednesday, leaving him gravely injured, police said.

The 33-year-old man was trying to cross a transition ramp from Aldine Drive to northbound Fairmount Avenue when a 2008 Nissan Altima hit him about 6:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the accident.

City News Service contributed to this article.