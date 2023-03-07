San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 63-year-old man who was killed last weekend in a collision on a Chollas View-area thoroughfare.

Fidel Gallardo of Lemon Grove was headed west in the 4500 block of Market Street about 1 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of the 1993 Nissan Maxima he was driving, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The car veered into an eastbound lane and collided with an oncoming Lexus SUV, the agency reported.

Paramedics took Gallardo to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

City News Service contributed to this article.