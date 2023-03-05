A San Diego police cruiser. Photo courtesy OnScene.TV

One person died and three people were injured Sunday in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Chollas View.

The crash happened at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Market Street, according to Dan Eddy, deputy chief of operations for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The vehicles involved were a Nissan Maxima and a small SUV, possibly a Lexus, Eddy said. It took rescue crews about 20 minutes to extract one trapped person, who was then rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The other three people were hospitalized with minor injuries. SDPD traffic units were investigating the cause of the collision.

– City News Service