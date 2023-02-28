A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities sought public help Tuesday for information helping find the person responsible for a killing that took place four years ago in the Lincoln Park area.

At 11:11 p.m. Feb. 24, 2019, authorities responded to a call of a person down in the 300 block of 47th Street. When officers arrived, Gregory Ruffin Jr., 22, was found lying on a sidewalk with trauma to his upper body, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Life-saving measures were attempted but Ruffin Jr. died at the scene, according to authorities.

Detectives were still trying to figure out what led to the victim’s death, and who was responsible for it.

Police believe some people who live in the neighborhood just east of Interstate 805 and south of Market Street know who is responsible for Ruffin Jr.’s death, but are unwilling to come forward, according to the department.

The victim’s family is offering a $4,000 reward in addition to Crime Stoppers’ $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information was asked to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service