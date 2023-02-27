The Vista Detention Facility. Photo by Chris Stone

A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy who allegedly had cocaine in his car at a county jail pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony count of bringing drugs onto jail property.

Allen Wereski, 48, was booked into jail earlier this month and suspended without pay, according to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The statement did not indicate whether Wereski worked at the jail facility where the incident allegedly occurred.

According to a criminal complaint, the jail in question was the Vista Detention Facility.

In announcing Wereski’s arrest, the department said, “The safety of our jails is dependent upon keeping drugs from entering our facilities and we will not tolerate misconduct from our employees. We will initiate investigations and continue to hold our employees accountable for any misconduct or potential criminal behavior.”

Wereski remains out of custody following Monday’s arraignment.

His arrest was the second of a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy this year related to drugs. Cory Richey, a deputy accused of stealing prescription medication from a drop-off box at a patrol station, was arrested last month.

City News Service contributed to this article.