A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputy was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing an illegal drug onto jail property.

Allen Paul Wereski, 48, was taken into custody after a substance believed to be cocaine was found in his vehicle, according to a statement from the department.

Wereski has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the case.

Wereski was booked into San Diego Central Jail and was being held on $25,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday.

“The investigation is still ongoing, so limited information is available at this time,” the department noted in the statement.

– City News Service