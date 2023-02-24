A San Miguel Fire & Rescue Department truck. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A late-afternoon fire damaged a home in the unincorporated Crest area Friday, displacing a single resident.

The non-injury blaze in the 1100 block of Hamlet Drive, near La Cresta Boulevard, erupted about 4 p.m., according to San Miguel Fire & Rescue.

It took crews from five emergency agencies about 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which appeared to have originated on a back porch before spreading into the single-story house, acting Battalion Chief Jack Grogger said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the man who lives in the home arrange for interim shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Grogger said.

– City News Service