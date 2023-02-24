A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Authorities have identified a man Friday who was assaulted and killed with a weapon in Bonsall.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 39-year-old Manuel Jesus Aguirre was assaulted with a deadly weapon in the 5200 block of Mission Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Augirre died of his injuries shortly after the attack.

Deputies searched the area and found two men hiding in nearby shrubs, and after looking at surveillance footage provided by local businesses, it was determined that they were suspects, according to the sheriff’s department.

The suspects are brothers: 27-year-old Dionicio Miguel Figueroa and 38- year-old Carlos Miguel Figueroa. They were booked into the Vista Detention Facility for murder, according to authorities.

It was unknown what kind of weapon was used in the assault, and what the motivation behind the slaying was unknown.

Anyone with information about this killing is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service