A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

A stabbing in Bonsall left one man wounded Thursday and another in custody.

The assault in the 5500 block of Mission Road was reported about 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity, Lt. Nanette McMasters said.

Deputies searching the area for two men believed to have been involved in the stabbing took a possible suspect into custody about 2:15 p.m., the lieutenant said. The department did was not release his name.

It was unclear what prompted the assault, McMasters said.

– City News Service