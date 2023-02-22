Images of the suspect. San Diego Police Department photos

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man who groped and flashed female joggers in University City on five occasions in recent weeks.

The four sexual batteries and one indecent exposure case took place between Feb. 7 and last Friday in the 7900 block of Caminito Dia, the 9100 block of Judicial Drive, the 4000 block of Palmilla Drive, the 8100 block of Via Kino, and at Nobel Drive and Regents Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“In three of the cases, the (assailant) followed the women and accosted them just outside their homes,” SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said. “Two of the cases occurred while the women were walking down the street.”

The victims described the perpetrator as a muscular or athletic-looking, 20- to 30-year-old man with short dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

City News Service contributed to this article.