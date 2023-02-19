A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

A man died Sunday in Ocean Beach after he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a curb, police said.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and West Point Loma Boulevard and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to San Diego police.

Southbound Sunset Cliffs between Nimitz Boulevard and West Point Loma Boulevard was expected to be closed for several hours, police said.

They encouraged motorists to use an alternative route during the investigation.

– City News Service