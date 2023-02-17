The dislodged SDG&E junction box Friday morning in Poway. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A traffic accident caused a power outage that left more than 1,800 homes and businesses without electrical service Friday in neighborhoods north of Lake Miramar.

The blackout in the southern reaches of Poway began about 8 a.m., according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Details about the crash that caused the outage were not immediately available though OnScene.TV reported a vehicle struck a large SDG&E junction box dislodging it on Poway Road Friday morning.

Power was expected to be restored to all the affected SDG&E customers by 8 p.m., the utility advised.

City News Service contributed to this article.