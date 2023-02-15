The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Three men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly opening fire on a vehicle in a Chollas View-area neighborhood last year after mistaking the man behind the wheel for a gang rival.

Jailed on suspicion of attempted murder in the non-injury shooting in the 4700 block of Hilltop Drive were Brian Acosta and Eleazar Jose Avitia, both 29, and 32-year-old Adrian G. Rodriguez, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At about 4 a.m. on March 15, 2022, the victim was getting into his car to go to work when two other drivers pulled up and used their vehicles to box him in, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

“The (assailants) mistook the man for a rival gang member, yelled gang challenges and shot at the victim multiple times, missing him,” the lieutenant said.

The suspects were being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.