A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An at-risk missing man has been found safe, the San Diego Police Department said Saturday.

Jeffrey Smith, 58, was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near 900 Di Marino St., near Encanto and Skyline, according to the SDPD.

Police reported on Twitter at around 11:28 a.m. Saturday that Smith was located. No further details were immediately released.

— City News Service