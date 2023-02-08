The San Diego Central Courthouse. Photo by Chris Jennewein

An 84-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his wife during an argument at their home in the Skyline neighborhood pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge.

Mikal Ahmad is charged in Monday morning’s shooting death of 78-year-old Mildred Ahmad. He faces up to 50 years to life in state prison if convicted of the murder count, plus an allegation of using a gun in his wife’s killing.

Police received a call at around 7:45 a.m. Monday and after responding to the couple’s Siena Street home, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell. She died at the scene and her husband was arrested at the home.

An ensuing investigation found that the shooting happened during a “domestic argument” between the husband and wife, Campbell said.

“A family member discovered the shooting, took the gun from the male, and then called police,” the lieutenant said.

A suspected motive for the shooting has not been disclosed and Campbell said in a Monday statement that detectives are working to gather information regarding what led up to the shooting.

Ahmad remains in custody without bail following his arraignment held Wednesday at the San Diego Central Courthouse.

City News Service contributed to this article.