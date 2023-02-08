A young man died Wednesday when his car went down a freeway embankment and rolled over in Oceanside. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Authorities reported that a 20-year-old Northern California woman was killed Wednesday in a car crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.

The motorist was headed north at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when the Nissan Altima she was driving veered off the freeway south of Oceanside Boulevard for unknown reasons, overturned, and tumbled down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman, an Elverta resident whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene of the accident.

“Alcohol and drugs are not suspected of having contributed to the cause of this (crash),” CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

Updated 11:35 p.m.

–City News Service