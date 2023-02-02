San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities have publicly identified a 27-year-old Orange County man who was found dead last week in a vehicle that had crashed off a roadway in the rural southeastern reaches of the San Diego area.

A passing motorist spotted the wrecked Ford pickup truck Thursday afternoon on an embankment alongside Old Highway 80 in Pine Valley, about a mile and a half south of Sunrise Highway, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Inside the overturned vehicle, emergency crews found the body of Anaheim resident Joseph Williams, who had died of blunt-force injuries, the agency reported.

It was unclear when the crash occurred.

–City News Service