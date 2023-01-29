The damaged SUV after the early morning wreck. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

The Navy police helped apprehend an alleged hit-and-run driver early Sunday after a two-car wreck near Naval Base San Diego.

A male victim was southbound on Interstate 5 in a Lincoln SUV when he was allegedly hit by the male driver of a Mazda shortly before 2 a.m., according to OnScene.TV.

Both vehicles left the freeway, with the Lincoln blocking the on-ramp from Main Street near the base’s Yama Street gate. The Mazda went down a steep embankment before going over the edge of a large storm channel, overturning and coming to rest against a base security fence.

The Mazda driver, OnScene reported, kicked out the rear window and fled on foot.

Base officials started searching the area for the driver, while medics sent the victim to a local hospital to be checked for injuries.

The ramp was closed for more than three hours for clean-up, towing of the vehicles and the investigation, conducted by the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities on base found the driver of the Mazda, according to OnScene and contacted CHP officers, who arrested him on suspicion of DUI.