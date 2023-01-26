An overturned truck on Interstate 8 near Crestwood. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Fierce Santa Ana winds battered much of the region Thursday, prompting a weather warning at San Diego International Airport, making driving treacherous for big rigs and even toppling a tree that fell on a woman in Balboa Park.

See more A high wind advisory has been issued for I-8 from Alpine to the #ImperialValley line. All high profile vehicles will be detoured off at Imperial Highway. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 26, 2023

Forecasters called for peak gusts of 30 to 40 mph along the San Diego coast Thursday, but gusts of up to 70 mph were expected to continue into the afternoon in the mountains, with some higher wind speeds possible in passes and canyons.

According to the National Weather Service, some mountains and passes saw winds topping 80 mph Thursday morning, with Riverside County recording at least one gust of 92 mph.

“There have been numerous reports of overturn

Updated at 12:15 p.m. Jan 26, 2023

–City News Service