Brian Mendoza-Camacho. Photo credit: Sceeen shot, Fox5 San Diego via YouTube

Two suspects were behind bars Thursday on suspicion of taking part in the fatal shooting of a young Mira Mesa man last fall.

Nicholas Robert Forehand, 21, and a teen boy, 17, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the slaying of Brian Mendoza-Camacho, according to the San Diego Police Department. They withheld the younger suspect’s name because he is a minor.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 found Mendoza-Camacho, 18, lying in the roadway in front of his home in the 10900 block of Deering Street, suffering from a gunshot wound, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said. He died at the scene.

Police have released no suspected motive for the shooting and have disclosed no relationship between the suspects and victim.

– City News Service