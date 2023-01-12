Police line at the scene of the shooting in Lincoln Park. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities on Thursday released the name of a young man killed in a Lincoln Park shooting that also left two minors injured.

San Diego patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday found Keijuan Franklin, 20, of San Diego fatally wounded in the garage of a home in the 4700 block of Nogal Street, police said.

Franklin had suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and died at the scene, homicide Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Paramedics took the other two victims – a girl, 16, with wounds to her abdomen and one of her arms, and a boy, 17, suffering from a leg wound – to hospitals.

The teenagers, whose names have been withheld, were expected to survive, according to police.

It was unclear what led to the gunfire.

“At this time information is very limited, but it appears there may be some type of relationship between the (shooter) and (victims) in this incident. … What is known is a lone male suspect wearing dark clothing was seen running from the location of the shooting,” Shebloski said Thursday.

– City News Service