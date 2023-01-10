Police line at the scene of the shooting in Lincoln Park. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A homicide investigation was underway Tuesday after one man died and a teen boy and girl were wounded in an early morning shooting in Lincoln Park.

The San Diego Police Department responded to reports of the shooting in the 4700 block of Nogal Street around 2:30 a.m.

A 20-year-old man was found at a residence with at least one gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wounded teens were a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl.

Police said a male was seen fleeing from the area, but offered no further description of a possible suspect.

The department’s Homicide Unit was investigating the shooting.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.