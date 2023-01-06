Multiple packages containing cocaine found in San Ysidro this week. Photo credit: Courtesy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.

During the primary inspection, officers noticed some inconsistencies on the body of the vehicle. The driver and vehicle were referred to secondary inspection for further examination.

During the screening, officers used the port’s imaging system, which works as an X-ray machine. They detected anomalies between the rear seat and the trunk area and upon further examination, discovered and extracted 50 packages concealed within a non-factory compartment in the vehicle.

The narcotics were tested and identified as cocaine with a combined weight of approximately 131.88 pounds. The cocaine has an estimated street value of almost $2.1 million.

CBP officers transferred custody of the driver to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, while seizing the vehicle and narcotics.