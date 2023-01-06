A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A hit-and-run crash in a Birdland-area neighborhood left a 50-year-old motorcyclist badly hurt Friday.

The woman was riding south in the 2800 block of Meadow Lark Drive when a black late-model Toyota 4-Runner struck her two-wheeler broadside shortly before noon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the collision, the driver of the SUV drove off, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

City News Service contributed to this article.